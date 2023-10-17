Five People Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least five people have been injured in Russia's another massive shelling of the city of Kherson.

Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.

"According to preliminary information, five people have been injured as a result of another massive shelling of Kherson by Russian enemy troops," the report says.

One of those injured was hospitalized in moderate condition. The information is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled a village near Kherson.