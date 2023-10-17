Five People Injured In Enemy Shelling Of Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least five people have been injured in Russia's another massive shelling of the city of Kherson.
Roman Mrochko, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this in a Telegram post, Ukrinform reports.
"According to preliminary information, five people have been injured as a result of another massive shelling of Kherson by Russian enemy troops," the report says. Read also:
One of those injured was hospitalized in moderate condition. The information is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops shelled a village near Kherson.
