Banks Increase Mortgage Lending In August - NBU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In August 2023, Ukrainian banks issued 626 mortgage loans totaling UAH 900.9 million.

According to Ukrinform, this is evidenced by the findings of monthly bank surveys on the volumes of mortgage loans issued to the population, the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine said on its Telegram channel.

"According to the findings of monthly bank surveys on mortgage loans, in August, compared to July, the volume of loans issued to the population increased by 2.6%, the number - by 3.6%. The driver of the mortgage segment traditionally remains preferential lending as part of the eOselia program,” the report says.

In August, five banks were informed about the issuance of new mortgage, which provided credit for the purchase of housing mainly on the secondary real estate market.

sells $575 on interbank market in past wee

The weighted average effective rate on mortgage loans rose to 8% in August from 7.9% in July.

In terms of regions, the largest number of mortgage loans were issued in August in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region - 270 mortgage agreements totaling UAH 443.9 million (49.3% of the total volume), Chernihiv region (41 agreements totaling UAH 52.5 million), Vinnytsia region (35 totaling UAH 51.1 million), and Rivne region (40 totaling UAH 50.9 million).

As reported, Ukrainian banks issued 604 mortgage loans totaling UAH 878.1 million in July 2023.