Civilian Injured As Russians Shell Transport Company In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least one person was injured as Russian invaders fired at a transport company in Kherson.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.

"Another hit. Now on the territory of a transport company,” the report says.

According to preliminary information, one person was injured.

As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in Russian shelling of Kherson, according to preliminary data.