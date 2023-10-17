Civilian Injured As Russians Shell Transport Company In Kherson

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At least one person was injured as Russian invaders fired at a transport company in Kherson.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson regional military administration, said this in a Facebook post, Ukrinform reports.
"Another hit. Now on the territory of a transport company," the report says.
According to preliminary information, one person was injured.
As reported by Ukrinform, five people were injured in Russian shelling of Kherson, according to preliminary data.
