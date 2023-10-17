Details Of Detained Armenian War Criminal's Torture Against Azerbaijanis Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The merciless torture inflicted by Armenian war criminal Vagif Khachatryan on Azerbaijanis has been disclosed, Trend reports.

This is stated in the indictment on the criminal case of Vagif Khachatryan.

The indictment states that Vagif Khachatryan arrived in Azerbaijan's Khankendi in late November 1988 to take exams in connection with the graduation from driving school and was placed in Khankendi City Police Department at the time. Together with 5 other unknown members of illegal armed military formations, he entered the room where residents of Meshali village of Khojaly district, Mammad Kazimov and Zakir Novruzov were detained and insulted them in Armenian, saying that it was necessary to eradicate Azerbaijanis.

Khachatryan started to punch and kick them in the face, and other parts of the body, since they didn't answer his question - "Whom Karabakh belongs to". Khachatryan then took out a knife and stabbed Kazimov in the groin, and when the latter fell on the floor, he continued to stab him with the knife.

Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international wanted list in connection with the Meshali genocide, was detained at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.

In December 1991, the criminal group, of which he was a member, killed 25 Azerbaijanis, wounded 14 people, and expelled 358 Azerbaijanis from their legal place of residence in Meshali village in Khojaly district.

In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded suspicions, a decision was made to bring Vagif Khachatryan as an accused under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen against him.