Türkiye's Media Outlet Attends Trend News Agency And DHA's Joint Project Tabling In Istanbul (PHOTO/VIDEO)

- Trend News Agency) ISTANBUL, Türkiye, October 17.
The presentation
of the portal, a joint project of Trend News Agency and influential
Turkish news agency Demirören (DHA), was held at the headquarters
of Demiroren Holding in Istanbul, Trend reports.
The news stream in Azerbaijani is one of the portal's
distinctive features. Azerbaijani news will be presented in
Azerbaijani language for the first time in the Turkish media
industry.
The project is implemented within the framework of the initiative to
create a Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Media Platform put forward by
Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The new information portal is anticipated to grow to be
Türkiye's leading news source. The DHA team's professionalism and
creative ability will quickly elevate the portal to the position of
one of Türkiye's most well-known portals.
DHA website's foundation has been created using a distinctive
digital platform created by Trend that incorporates the most recent
advancements in content management and information access. The news
The presentation ceremony was attended by Narmina Mustafayeva,
Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul; Jalal Korkut, Director
General of Demirören News Agency; Ilgar Huseynov, Director General
of Trend News Agency; Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of
Azerbaijan Media Development Agency; Ismet Sattarov, Chairman of
the Azerbaijan Audiovisual Council; Sevil Mikayilova, Member of the
Azerbaijani Parliament; Rashad Mejid, Head of the Azerbaijan Press
Council; officials and public figures of Türkiye and Azerbaijan;
representatives of business circles of the two countries; and
leading local and foreign media accredited in Türkiye.
The officials who spoke at the ceremony emphasized the
importance of the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish media platform. They
highlighted that dynamic connections and collaboration are rapidly
developing between the two fraternal countries in all areas. The
extraordinary significance of media cooperation in a globalizing
world was emphasized. It was also mentioned that in recent years,
the media in Azerbaijan has been developing rapidly and has already
reached the level of Western media outlets. The project received
extensive coverage in the media of Azerbaijan and fraternal
Türkiye.
The presentation of the project in Azerbaijan took place on July
22 within the framework of the Shusha Global Media Forum, causing a
wide resonance in Türkiye.
A video recap of the event is available for your viewing:
