Türkiye's Media Outlet Attends Trend News Agency And DHA's Joint Project Tabling In Istanbul (PHOTO/VIDEO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The presentation of the portal, a joint project of Trend News Agency and influential Turkish news agency Demirören (DHA), was held at the headquarters of Demiroren Holding in Istanbul, Trend reports.

The news stream in Azerbaijani is one of the portal's distinctive features. Azerbaijani news will be presented in Azerbaijani language for the first time in the Turkish media industry.

The project is implemented within the framework of the initiative to create a Joint Azerbaijani-Turkish Media Platform put forward by Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The new information portal is anticipated to grow to be Türkiye's leading news source. The DHA team's professionalism and creative ability will quickly elevate the portal to the position of one of Türkiye's most well-known portals.

DHA website's foundation has been created using a distinctive digital platform created by Trend that incorporates the most recent advancements in content management and information access. The news stream in Azerbaijani is one of the portal's distinctive features. Azerbaijani news will be presented in Azerbaijani language for the first time in the Turkish media industry.

The presentation ceremony was attended by Narmina Mustafayeva, Consul General of Azerbaijan in Istanbul; Jalal Korkut, Director General of Demirören News Agency; Ilgar Huseynov, Director General of Trend News Agency; Ahmad Ismayilov, Executive Director of Azerbaijan Media Development Agency; Ismet Sattarov, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Audiovisual Council; Sevil Mikayilova, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament; Rashad Mejid, Head of the Azerbaijan Press Council; officials and public figures of Türkiye and Azerbaijan; representatives of business circles of the two countries; and leading local and foreign media accredited in Türkiye.

The officials who spoke at the ceremony emphasized the importance of the joint Azerbaijani-Turkish media platform. They highlighted that dynamic connections and collaboration are rapidly developing between the two fraternal countries in all areas. The extraordinary significance of media cooperation in a globalizing world was emphasized. It was also mentioned that in recent years, the media in Azerbaijan has been developing rapidly and has already reached the level of Western media outlets. The project received extensive coverage in the media of Azerbaijan and fraternal Türkiye.

The presentation of the project in Azerbaijan took place on July 22 within the framework of the Shusha Global Media Forum, causing a wide resonance in Türkiye.

A video recap of the event is available for your viewing:

<p></p>