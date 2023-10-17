ICRC Touches On Use Of Lachin Road

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The International
Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced from the very beginning
it was ready to use any route, the safety of which was ensured, the
Head of the Public Relations Department of the Baku Office of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Ilaha Huseynova
said, Trend reports.
"The ICRC also stated that it is ready to use the routes
accepted by the relevant authorities. It is not a matter of
obtaining permission from any country. If the Lachin road was used,
then this was agreed upon. The relevant authorities and the
receiving and delivering parties reached an agreement, and on
September 18, the cargo was delivered through Aghdam,” Huseynova
added.
The ICRC is holding an information session for journalists.
