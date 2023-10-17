Azerbaijani State Authorities Informed About Transported Goods Ahead Of Time - ICRC

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) informs the relevant state bodies in advance about any vehicle that will pass through any territory, as well as about the people and cargo it carries, Ilaha Huseynova, head of the public relations department of the ICRC Baku office, said, Trend reports.

She noted that no action can be taken without approval.

"The relevant authorities also have the right to check these vehicles or cargoes and remove what is illegal. Because our committee has no technical ability to check these vehicles or cargoes. Therefore, the letter sent to the relevant authorities notes that there are rights to inspect such cargoes. Our main mission is to deliver humanitarian cargoes to the field. If among these cargoes there is something contrary to the laws of the state, it can be extracted," Huseynova added.