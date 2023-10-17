Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia Launch New Regional Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, October 17. Saudi Arabian Flynas Airlines started operating flights between Uzbekistan's Namangan and Saudi Arabia's Jeddah, Trend reports.

The inaugural flight took place via an A320neo aircraft on October 16.

As per Uzbekistan's Ministry of Transport, flights on the Jeddah-Namangan-Jeddah route will be available three times a week, specifically on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Meanwhile, Flynas Airlines received permission from the Uzbek Uzaviation Agency to operate regular flights on the Jeddah-Tashkent route in September 2022.

Flynas (formerly Nas Air) was founded in 2007 and is considered one of the largest budget airlines in the world. The airline possesses a total of 58 aircraft, consisting of 41 A320neo, 13 A320ceo, and 4 wide-body A330 planes.