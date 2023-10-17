ICRC Clarifies Issue Of Transporting Unknown People In Its Vehicles

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Information about
people in the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC)
vehicles is forwarded to relevant institutions in advance, Head of
the Public Relations Department of the Baku Office of the
International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Ilaha Huseynova
said, Trend reports.
She made the remark during a media session of the ICRC with
reporters.
"Having someone in the ICRC vehicle without notifying the
relevant authorities is not possible," she said.
Huseynova also noted that the ICRC wasn't present in the combat
zone during the 2020 second Karabakh war, and its representatives
visited the region only after the end of the war with the
participation of the parties.
