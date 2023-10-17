Donations To Karabakh Revival Fund Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The volume of donations to the Karabakh Revival Fund has increased, Head of the fundraising and communications department of the Karabakh Revival Fund Parvin Baghirova said, Trend reports.

According to the memorandum of understanding between the Karabakh Revival Fund and the organizers of the Caspian Construction Week, part of the proceeds from the exhibition go to the Karabakh Revival Fund.

"The volume of donations amounted to more than 12,000 manat ($7,058) in 2021, and more than 20,000 manat ($11,764) in 2022," she said.

Caspian Construction Week is organized by Caspian Event Organizers and Iteca Caspian and combines the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh" (Rebuild Karabakh), the 28th Azerbaijan International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild), the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition "Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools" (Aquatherm Baku), and the 11th Caspian International Exhibition "Road Infrastructure and Public Transportation".