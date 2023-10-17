Donations To Karabakh Revival Fund Increase

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The volume of
donations to the Karabakh Revival Fund has increased, Head of the
fundraising and communications department of the Karabakh Revival
Fund Parvin Baghirova said, Trend reports.
According to the memorandum of understanding between the
Karabakh Revival Fund and the organizers of the Caspian
Construction Week, part of the proceeds from the exhibition go to
the Karabakh Revival Fund.
"The volume of donations amounted to more than 12,000 manat
($7,058) in 2021, and more than 20,000 manat ($11,764) in 2022,"
she said.
Caspian Construction Week is organized by Caspian Event
Organizers and Iteca Caspian and combines the 3rd Azerbaijan
International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction, and
Development of Karabakh" (Rebuild Karabakh), the 28th Azerbaijan
International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild), the 15th
Anniversary International Exhibition "Heating, Ventilation, Air
Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools"
(Aquatherm Baku), and the 11th Caspian International Exhibition
"Road Infrastructure and Public Transportation".
MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107254725
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.