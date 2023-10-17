Spain’s minister condemns Israel’s genocide in Gaza

(MENAFN) Spanish politician Ione Belarra, who serves as the Minister for Social Rights and leads Podemos, a junior partner in the ruling coalition, called for both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and individuals associated with Hamas to face trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC).



“Israel is carrying out a planned genocide” in Gaza by depriving hundreds of thousands of Palestinians of water, food, as well as electricity, Belarra said, labelling this as a huge breaking of international law as well as a potential war crime.



Additionally, she charged Israel with "unspeakable hypocrisy" for allegedly exploiting Hamas' horrifying civilian deaths as justification for its own crimes, both generally and specifically directed at Gaza.



In a five-minute social media video message, Belarra charged that the US and the EU were encouraging and enabling Netanyahu's government to "apartheid and occupy" the Palestinian people.



Addressing as a representative of her group, Belarra insisted that a humanitarian corridor be opened right away so that people may flee Gaza and find safety while rescue and relief workers entered the area to deal with the damage caused by Israeli bombing.



She went on to say that Podemos is going to officially ask its coalition partner, the Socialist Party of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, to ask for the ICC to look into war crimes committed both Netanyahu and Hamas.

MENAFN17102023000045015839ID1107254724