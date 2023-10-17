Gunman Who Killed Two People In Brussels Shot Dead

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 17 (KUNA) -- The gunman who killed two Swedes on Monday evening in Brussels has been shot dead by police.
The 45-year-old man of Tunisian origin, who went by the name of Abdesalem Lassoued, died in the hospital Tuesday morning after a shootout with police at Al Khaima cafأ© in the area of Schaarbeek in Brussels, Belgian news agency, Belga, reported.
"The shooter was not on the list of terror suspects because he was not known for terrorist offences in our databases," Belgian Minister of the Interior Annelies Verlinden told journalists.
The National Crisis Centre will keep security measures in place in Brussels for now. This involves increased vigilance and increased and visible police presence. The measures will be re-evaluated later in the day, said Belga.
Terror level in Brussels, currently at 4, the highest since 2016, is set to be reviewed later today. (end)
