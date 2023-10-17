Space sector experiences sustained influx of investments

(MENAFN) The space sector is experiencing a sustained influx of investments, with a notable focus on companies securing government contracts. Space Capital, a New York-based venture capital firm, released a recent report underlining this trend. Even amid a 21-month liquidity crunch that has affected various sectors, businesses in the space industry continue to actively pursue government funding opportunities. This determination has resulted in a surge in investment, particularly for space infrastructure companies that have compelling prospects in securing government contracts.



During the third quarter, space infrastructure companies managed to secure a significant USD1.6 billion in private investment. This impressive figure has propelled the total investment in the space sector for the year to USD8.4 billion, surpassing the entire amount invested in 2022, which stood at USD8.3 billion. The sustained flow of investments signifies the growing interest and immense potential within the space industry, with a particular emphasis on space infrastructure.



The quarterly report by Space Capital classifies investments in the space sector into three distinct technology categories: infrastructure, distribution, and application. The infrastructure category predominantly involves companies that are traditionally associated with space activities. These include firms engaged in the development of rockets, satellites, and other essential space-related components.



In the midst of this dynamic investment landscape, the space sector appears to be gearing up for significant growth, with space infrastructure playing a pivotal role in shaping the industry's future. As the demand for space-related technologies and services continues to rise, investors are increasingly looking to support innovative companies that are not only advancing space exploration but also securing lucrative government contracts.

