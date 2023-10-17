Correction: Director/PDMR Shareholding


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 17 October 2023

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the“Company”)

Notifications of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form is below.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
a)
Name

Oliver Bedford
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status

PDMR
Non-Executive Director
b)
Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
b)
LEI

213800LRYA19A69SIT31
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code
Ordinary Shares


ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
b)
Nature of the transaction

Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the offer for subscription of Ordinary Shares
c)

Price(s) and volume(s)


Price(s) Volume(s)
£0 54,475
d)
Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price


54,475 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
(includes shares issued as part of the early bird offer)

£25,000.00
e)
Date of the transaction

16 October 2023
f)
Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

END

