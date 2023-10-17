Jordan, Egypt Sign Workforce Cooperation Agreement

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) -- The cabinet approved the seventh executive program of a workforce cooperation agreement between the Jordanian Ministry of Labor and the Egyptian Ministry of Labor for 2023-2024.As per the memorandum signed during the 31st session of the Jordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee in Amman in August, both parties aim to strengthen their bilateral relations in labor and workforce. This is in line with a cooperation agreement signed by the two countries in 1985.The two parties have agreed to establish the seventh executive program for the years 2023 and 2024 and form a joint Jordanian-Egyptian technical committee, which will be responsible for implementing the activities of the executive program, overcoming any obstacles or difficulties that may hinder the implementation of the program, and learning about labor inspection procedures.