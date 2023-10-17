Jordan, Egypt Forge Social Insurance Partnership To Bolster Collaboration

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) -- A memorandum of understanding (MoU) for enhancing cooperation in the realm of social insurance was recently published in the Official Gazette between the Jordanian government, through the Social Security Corporation (SSC), and the government of Egypt, represented by the National Authority for Social Insurance.Signed during the 31st session of theJordanian-Egyptian Joint Higher Committee meetings in Amman last August, the MoU aims to strengthen ties and foster joint efforts in the field of social security based on shared interests and mutual benefits.The MoU outlines the objectives and areas of cooperation between the two parties, leading to the development of executive programs that ensure the activation and implementation of cooperation.Additionally, both sides commit to establishing robust and collaborative ties, fostering ongoing exchange and joint coordination in all social insurance-related matters. This alliance represents a notable stride in strengthening collaboration between the two countries and sets the stage for future initiatives in the domain.