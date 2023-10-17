Arab Business Owners, Investors Conference To Commence Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) -- The 20th Arab Business Owners and Investors Conference will kick off on Wednesday in Amman under the slogan "The First Economic Summit for the Arab Private Sector."The 2-day conference, organized by the Union of Arab Chambers, the Jordan Chamber of Commerce (JCC), and the Arab League, enjoys royal patronage and will see the participation of Arab chambers of commerce, industry, and agriculture, joint Arab-foreign chambers, Arab and foreign business owners and investors, as well as banks and financial institutions.The conference will witness the launch of the "Amman Declaration," which is related to the first business summit for the Arab private sector. The outcomes of this summit will be shared with Arab leaders at the Arab Economic and Social Development Summit to be held in Mauritania by the end of this year.The JCC said on Tuesday that the upcoming conference will serve as a platform for Arab countries to showcase their investment opportunities and projects, leading to the establishment of joint economic projects to enhance comprehensive development, contribute to unemployment reduction, and provide job opportunities for young people.The conference will introduce the investment climate and environment, policies, incentives, and modern legislation in Arab countries. It aims to attract investments by presenting the visions of many countries for investment projects that lead to a diversified and sustainable economy, added the statement.The conference will host a big turnout of Arab business owners and those residing abroad, providing an opportunity to boost intra-Arab investments and attract investment to the region, it noted.