Soil Monitoring System Market Size Is Expected To Reach $853.4 Million By 2027 | Growing At A CAGR Of 6.7%.

Soil Monitoring System Market

Soil Monitoring System Industry Share, Trends, Top Players, and Industry Growth Analysis During 2023-2032

- Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Soil Monitoring System Market by Component, (Hardware, Software, and Service), Connectivity (Wired and Wireless), and Application (Agriculture, Archaeology, Research, and Construction & Mining): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027.

The global soil monitoring system market size is expected to reach from $529.2 million in 2019 to $853.4 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The soil monitoring system consists of sensors such as temperature sensors, light sensors, and soil moisture sensors. It is used to measure the important parameters of soil such as moisture, temperature, and light using sensors, which is suitable for various types of soil. These soil sensors can be used at multilayers and multi points of the soil. Measurement of soil moisture has become important particularly in the agriculture industry. Soil moisture sensor is a vital component of the soil monitoring, which measures the volumetric water content in the soil. The soil monitoring is popularly being used in various applications such as agriculture, research studies, weather forecasting, and others.

Growing demand to improve farm productivity to feed extensively rising population and the rise in popularity of precision agriculture and fertility management services are the major factors that drive the growth of soil monitoring system market. In addition to this, availability of technologically advanced soil monitoring systems at affordable prices fuels the market growth. Also, surge in government investments on agriculture R&D fuels the market. However, lack of technical skills and awareness related to soil monitoring may hinder the market growth to some extent. On the contrary, rise in adoption of soil monitoring in emerging countries is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the market growth.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the soil monitoring system market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Competitive Analysis:

The soil monitoring system industry key market players adopt various strategies such as product launch, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players of the global soil monitoring system market include,

. Campbell Scientific

. CropX Technologies

. Earth Observing System

. Element Material Technology

. Manx Technology Group

. METER Group, Inc.

. SGS Group

. Spectrum Technologies

. Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc.

. The Toro Company

Top Impacting Factors:

The factors such as growing demand to improve farm productivity to feed extensively rising population, the rise in popularity of precision agriculture and fertility management services, and availability of technologically advanced soil monitoring systems at affordable prices are the major factors that drives growth of the market. However, lack of technical skills and awareness related to soil monitoring may hinder the market growth to some extent.

Research Methodology:

The research uses both primary and secondary research to assemble data on the various facets of the international soil monitoring system market. Using interviews or surveys, primary market research has been used to collect highly authenticated data from direct sources, such as consumers in a particular market. Secondary market research is a method for gathering information from previously released data that has been produced by international organizations, business groups, government and research institutions, and so on.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

1) The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

2) This study comprises an analytical depiction of the market size along with the current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

3) Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

4) Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and the soil monitoring system market share of key vendors.

5) The report includes major soil monitoring system suppliers along with the company overview, business segments, product portfolio, and key strategic moves and development in the market.

