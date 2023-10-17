Eras Tour concert film of Taylor Swift posts impressive box office results

(MENAFN) The Eras Tour concert film featuring Taylor Swift, in collaboration with AMC, has posted impressive box office results, becoming the second-highest domestic opener in October's history. The film garnered a substantial USD92.8 million during its initial three days in theaters, although it fell slightly short of AMC's initial projections, which had estimated a haul between USD95 million and USD97 million. Box office analysts had anticipated an opening exceeding USD100 million.



Despite not reaching the highest estimates, the theatrical debut of Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert film can be regarded as a significant triumph, especially considering the film's genre and the constraints of its release. The movie has already broken records and is poised to establish more milestones as its theatrical run continues.



This success was partly attributed to the unique appeal of the film within the theatrical landscape. Concert films had not previously generated such rapid fervor for ticket sales or stirred as much demand with theater chains. Notably, the film's ticket prices were 40% higher than those of traditional movie releases, suggesting the potential for a considerable boost in overall box office revenue.



However, the film did face certain challenges. Thursday previews were only announced shortly before tickets became available, and Friday showings didn't commence until 6 p.m. local time. This arrangement likely resulted in many viewers already securing tickets for weekend viewings, potentially missing out on the early Friday showings. Consequently, the Eras Tour film garnered USD2.8 million in last-minute Thursday night previews, totaling USD37.5 million on its opening day. In comparison, the highest October opener, Warner Bros.' "Joker" from 2019, earned USD13.3 million from Thursday previews, leading to a USD39.3 million opening day, with a weekend total of USD96.2 million domestically.

