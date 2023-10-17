US tech giants add astounding USD2.4T to market capitalizations

(MENAFN) A recent report from venture capital firm Accel reveals that U.S. tech giants have collectively added an astounding USD2.4 trillion to their market capitalizations in the span of just one year. This surge in value comes at a time when the technology industry is buzzing with excitement around generative artificial intelligence (AI). Key players like Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet (Google's parent company), Amazon, and Nvidia have experienced an average year-over-year increase of 36 percent in their share prices, reflecting growing investor interest in the possibilities of generative AI.



Notably, Nvidia, a semiconductor and technology company, achieved a significant milestone by crossing the trillion-dollar valuation mark. This achievement is underpinned by Nvidia's role in providing high-performance chips that power advanced generative AI models, capable of generating new content from extensive training data.



Accel's Euroscape index, which includes major cloud and software-as-a-service (SaaS) firms such as Salesforce, Palantir, and Unity, also saw a robust 29 percent rise year-to-date. This indicates a rebound for the cloud and SaaS sectors, which faced challenges the previous year, shedding USD1.6 trillion in market value due to investor shifts away from high-growth tech stocks.



The report points out an interesting historical context by highlighting the swift recovery of the Nasdaq Composite, a tech-heavy stock market index. Within just 18 months, it rebounded to reach 80 percent of its all-time high, contrasting with the prolonged recovery period following the dotcom bubble burst in the 1990s.



In summary, this report from Accel underscores the dynamism of the technology industry and its intricate connection with financial markets. The impressive growth in market capitalization of U.S. tech giants is a testament to their pivotal role in shaping the digital landscape, particularly in the context of generative AI. Additionally, it showcases the resilience of the tech sector and renewed investor confidence in cloud and SaaS companies.

