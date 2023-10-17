Rolls-Royce to trim workforce by 2,500 positions

(MENAFN) Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc has unveiled a strategy to trim its workforce by 2,000 to 2,500 positions, equating to approximately 6 percent of its total workforce.



The engineering company has introduced this substantial restructuring plan with the goal of enhancing operational efficiency on a global scale.



Tufan Erginbilgic, the CEO of Rolls-Royce, has expressed that this initiative is intended to establish a "more streamlined and efficient" organizational structure.



The plan encompasses the integration of engineering technology and safety sectors, as well as a closer alignment of financial, legal, and human resources functions throughout the company. The anticipated outcome includes enhancements in procurement and supply chain management processes.



Furthermore, modifications within the executive team are also on the horizon. Chief Technology Officer Grazia Vittadini is slated to depart her position in April. She had joined the company in November 2021, transitioning from Airbus SE.



Industry experts, such as Agency Partners' Nick Cunningham, have identified the adjustments as critical for Rolls-Royce to better control costs, which will lead to a rise in profits and cash flow. "All this seems pretty obvious and it is surprising this hadn't already been done," he went on to say.



Soon after the reorganization declaration, Rolls-Royce's share prices rose by as much as 2.3 percent in London trading. The recovery in long-haul flights after pandemic lows, which boosted consumer demand for Rolls-Royce's big aircraft engine business, is also believed to have played a role.

