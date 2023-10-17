Meta's annual Connect conference witnesses notable shift in 2023

(MENAFN) Meta's annual Connect conference, typically a gathering of virtual reality (VR) enthusiasts, witnessed a notable shift this year. Instead of the metaverse, attendees were immersed in discussions about artificial intelligence (AI). This shift reflects Meta's growing emphasis on AI as not just a technology for the future but for the present.



While Mark Zuckerberg's multibillion-dollar bet on the metaverse still looms large, AI has taken center stage. The event featured discussions on Llama, Meta's large language model (LLM), which gained prominence following the success of OpenAI's ChatGPT. This success prompted leading tech companies to race to develop competitive offerings.



Joseph Spisak, Meta's Director of Product Development for generative AI, humorously noted the AI dominance at the conference. It appeared more like an AI-focused event, marking a notable shift in the company's direction.



Mark Zuckerberg stressed Llama's significance in powering Meta's latest digital assistants, demonstrating AI's growing role within the company. While the metaverse remains pivotal to Meta's future, AI has emerged as the immediate battleground. Meta positions Llama and its generative AI software as an open-source alternative to rivals like Microsoft-backed OpenAI's GPT and Google's PaLM 2, which powers Bard AI technology.



Experts draw parallels between Llama's positioning in generative AI and Linux in the PC operating system market. Just as Linux found its way into corporate servers globally and became a foundational element of the internet, Meta envisions Llama as the digital infrastructure supporting the next generation of AI applications.

