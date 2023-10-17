Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs Global Market Research Report 2023

The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market encompasses various routes of administration, including oral, topical, and other alternative routes. Topical NSAIDs are often used to alleviate muscle pain, sprains, strains, and painful arthritis, offering localized relief. These medications find applications in addressing conditions such as arthritis, migraines, ophthalmic diseases, and other indications, and they are available through different pharmacy channels, including hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online platforms.

The market is being driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic pain, which is expected to continue fostering the growth of NSAIDs. Chronic pain refers to discomfort that persists for more than six months, and NSAIDs are commonly used to manage pain associated with chronic conditions.

For instance, in April 2022, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that arthritis affects millions of people in the United States, causing chronic pain. Approximately one in four adults with arthritis, which accounts for around 15 million individuals, experiences severe joint pain related to this condition. This highlights the significant demand for pain relief solutions and contributes to the growth of the NSAIDs market.

The NSAIDs market includes the sales of various NSAID products, such as high-dose aspirin, indomethacin, mefenamic acid, celecoxib, and others. The market value represents the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators of these products to other entities, including downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, retailers, or directly to end customers. It also encompasses any related services offered by the creators of these goods.

Product innovation is a notable trend in the NSAIDs market, with major companies focused on developing new technological solutions. For instance, in May 2021, Ono and Seikagaku, a Japan-based company operating in the NSAIDs sector, introduced JOYCLU 30mg Intra-articular injection.

This formulation uses Seikagaku's proprietary technology to chemically combine hyaluronic acid with diclofenac, an anti-inflammatory medication. It is designed to release diclofenac into the joint through hydrolysis, providing sustained relief for osteoarthritis symptoms. This innovative approach minimizes systemic exposure to diclofenac and reduces the risk of systemic adverse reactions.

Additionally, in March 2022, Pfizer, a prominent US-based pharmaceutical company, acquired Arena Pharmaceuticals, which operates in the NSAIDs sector. This acquisition strengthens Pfizer's portfolio with a range of development-stage therapeutic candidates in areas like dermatology, gastroenterology, and cardiology, including etrasimod, an oral, selective sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) receptor modulator for immuno-inflammatory diseases. Arena Pharmaceuticals is known for its work in NSAIDs and other related fields.

As of 2022, North America held the largest share of the NSAIDs market, while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the forecast period.

The regions covered in the NSAIDs market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The countries specifically analyzed in the report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Major players in the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs market are



Pfizer Inc.

Bayer AG

GSK plc

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Viatris Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Assertio Therapeutics Inc.

Sanofi S.A.

AstraZeneca

Horizon Therapeutics plc

Iroko Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Mylan N.V. Novartis AG

Key Attributes: