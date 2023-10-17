Global Feta Cheese Market Report 2023: Market To Reach $17.43 Billion In 2027 - Long-Term Forecast To 2032

The feta cheese market is anticipated to experience growth due to an increase in milk production, particularly from sheep and goats. Milk, produced by cows, goats, and some other animals, serves as a fundamental ingredient in various dairy products, including cheese. Feta cheese is typically made from sheep's milk, but it can also be prepared using a combination of 30% goat's milk and 70% sheep's milk.

The growth of goat and sheep milk production contributes to the rising demand for feta cheese. For example, in 2022, data from The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) indicated that global milk production, which includes cow, buffalo, goat, sheep, and camel milk, increased by 1.1% to approximately 887 million metric tons in 2021. This overall increase in milk production, particularly from sheep and goats, has a positive impact on the feta cheese market.

The feta cheese market encompasses various product types, including crumbled feta, marinated feta, and vegan feta. The market value represents the value of goods sold by manufacturers or creators of these products, whether to other entities (such as downstream manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors, and retailers) or directly to end customers. This market value also includes any related services offered by the creators of these goods.

Product innovation has become a prominent trend in the feta cheese market, with major companies focusing on innovative solutions for the food service feta cheese market. For instance, Dodoni S.A., a Greece-based agriculture dairy industry, introduced an innovative spreadable cheese called DODONI Spread in December 2021.

This spreadable cheese is based on PDO Dodoni Feta and contains whole pieces of feta and DODONI yogurt. It offers low fat content (16%) and high protein content, making it a versatile option for spreading. The product is available in various flavors, including natural taste, tomato basil, and chili pepper.

Furthermore, in September 2021, Emmi Roth, a US-based subsidiary of the cheese and dairy manufacturing company Emmi Group, acquired Athenos, a US-based feta cheese producer. This strategic acquisition aimed to strengthen Emmi Roth's position in the specialty cheese market in the US and create additional export opportunities, leveraging Athenos' distribution network.

As of 2022, Europe held the largest share of the feta cheese market. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period. The regions covered in the feta cheese market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The countries specifically analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, the UK, and the USA.

Major players in the feta cheese market are



Arla Foods amba

Lactalis American Group Inc.

Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

Saputo Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

Dodoni S.A.

Kolios S.A

Mevgal

Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Company (SADAFCO)

Clover Leaf Cheese Ltd.

Carr Valley Cheese

Agropur Cooperative

Churney Company Inc. Organic Valley

