Lithium Battery Technology Boosts Nickel Cobalt Manganese Market, Set To Surpass At US$ 10.0 Billion By 2033

United States Nickel Cobalt Manganese industry set to hit US$ 1.0 billion by 2033, with a 14.2% CAGR

NEWARK, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In 2023, the nickel cobalt manganese market is expected to be worth US$ 2.3 billion. The market is expected to reach US$ 10.0 billion by 2033, expanding at a 15.7% CAGR throughout the forecast period. The increasing sales and production of electric vehicles is a key driver for the NCM cathode materials market. NCM cathodes are widely used in lithium-ion batteries for EVs due to their high energy density, improved thermal stability, and longer lifespan compared to other cathode materials.The ongoing research and development efforts to enhance battery performance, including energy density and cycle life, are driving the demand for advanced cathode materials like NCM. Nickel Cobalt Manganese cathode materials also find applications in energy storage systems, such as grid-scale storage and residential energy storage solutions. The growing demand for renewable energy integration and grid stabilization is driving the need for advanced energy storage technologies and is anticipated to create opportunities for NCM cathode materials.The non-availability and affordability of raw materials required for NCM cathode production, such as nickel, cobalt, and manganese, are a few prominent factors hampering the growth of NCM market during the forecast period. The fluctuating raw materials prices and potential supply chain disruptions of these materials can affect the cost and availability of NCM cathode materials, particularly in emerging economies. The fluctuating raw materials prices and potential supply chain disruptions of these materials can affect the cost and availability of NCM cathode materials, particularly in emerging economies.The growing research and development activities to improve the stability and safety of NCM cathode materials is anticipated to drive the sales of NCM materials during the forecast period. Several market participants are focusing on the development of advanced coating technologies, electrolyte formulations, and manufacturing processes to minimize the risk of thermal runaway and improve the overall safety of lithium-ion batteries.The increasing adoption of recycling technologies for lithium-ion batteries, including NCM cathode materials will also provide growth opportunities to the manufacturers operating in the market. The increasing adoption of recycling technologies for lithium-ion batteries, including NCM cathode materials will also provide growth opportunities to the manufacturers operating in the market. The development of efficient recycling processes can help recover valuable materials from spent batteries, reduce reliance on primary raw materials, and promote a more sustainable and circular economy for the NCM cathode materials market.Key Takeaways from the Nickel Cobalt Manganese Market:The Nickel Cobalt Manganese industry in the United States is predicted to reach US$ 1.0 billion by 2033, increasing at a 2% CAGR.During the forecast period, the Nickel Cobalt Manganese industry in China is expected to reach a market share of US$ 1.2 billion, securing a 7% CAGR.The Nickel Cobalt Manganese industry in Japan is predicted to reach US$ 0.2 billion by 2033, increasing at a 3% CAGR.Germany's Nickel Cobalt Manganese industry is predicted to achieve a market share of US$ 0.3 billion, rising at a 4% CAGR during the forecast period.The Nickel Cobalt Manganese industry in India is estimated to reach a market share of US$ 0.4 billion, expanding at a CAGR of 7% by 2033.With a CAGR of 1% from 2022 to 2033, the NMC955 (90% nickel, 5% manganese and 5% cobalt) segment is expected to dominate the Nickel Cobalt Manganese industry.The automotive and power sector are projected to create billion dollar market at the end of forecast period.The Nickel Cobalt Manganese industry has a highly consolidated market, with a significant number of players holding more than 50% market share. Several significant participants in this industry comprise BASF SE, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd., Xiamen TOB New Energy Technology Co., Ltd., Umicore, Asahi Kasei, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, POSCO Future M Co., Ltd., Johnson Matthey, The 3M Company, Evonik Industries, Nichia Corporation, LG Chem, Tanaka Chemical Corporation, and among other companies.The key market participants are significantly investing in research and development endeavors to create novel and innovative products that are cost-effective, less harmful, and provide excellent performance. They are focusing on the development of more eco-friendly and sustainable products by reducing toxic content. Manufacturers are increasingly developing high nickel and cobalt free battery materials with enhanced performance.Key players have also entered into long-term agreements with small players and technology providers to enhance their product performance and to develop new manufacturing technologies to meet their sustainability goals.The global market for nickel cobalt manganese is a consolidated market and a number of prominent players participate in mergers and acquisitions to increase profitability, reduce cost and increase market share.Key players are expanding their presence in these markets by establishing local manufacturing facilities and strengthening their distribution networks. Key players are expanding their presence in these markets by establishing local manufacturing facilities and strengthening their distribution networks. They are also focusing on offering cost-effective solutions to customers in these markets to gain a competitive edge.Segmentation Analysis of the Nickel Cobalt Manganese MarketBy Product Type:NMC333 (33% nickel, 33% manganese and 33% cobalt)NMC622 (60% nickel, 20% manganese and 20% cobalt)NMC955 (90% nickel, 5% manganese and 5% cobalt)OthersBy End Use:Consumer ElectronicsSmartphonesUPSLaptopsOthersAutomotiveAerospaceMarineMedicalIndustrialPowerOthersBy Region:North AmericaLatin AmericaWestern EuropeEastern EuropeEast AsiaSouth Asia PacificThe Middle East & AfricaAuthors by:Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in the Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in the Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.Have a Look at Related Reports in Chemicals & Materials Domain:The Nickel Carbonate market is currently valued at around US$ 267.5 Million and is anticipated to progress at a remarkable CAGR of 5.6% to reach US$ 459.6 Million by the year 2032.The growth of the global cobalt carbonate market is driven by the paint industry, cobalt carbonate is also used as a plating chemical application or catalyst.

