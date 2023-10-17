Sparxit Unveils First Of Its Kind Robo-Employee TARA

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SparxIT is thrilled to announce our futuristic AI-powered Robo-Employee, TARA, for workplace collaborations, increased productivity, and operations automation.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- SparxIT , a forward-thinking intelligent solutions provider, today announced the unveiling of TARA, first-of-its-kind AI-powered robo-employee. TARA is made to automate a range of office activities, increasing productivity and efficiency.TARA can adapt and learn from new tasks because of its machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities. It may do a wide range of duties, such as data entry, scheduling, and customer service. Additionally, TARA may interact with workers and clients in a natural way by using voice and text recognition.“We are excited to introduce TARA to our team,” said Vikash Sharma, CEO of SparxIT.“TARA is a valuable addition to our workforce and will help us to improve our service to our customers further.”TARA is the latest example of SparxIT's commitment to innovation. The business is always searching for innovative ways to leverage technology to enhance its processes and provide superior customer service.Key Benefits of TARA:1. Increased productivity and efficiency: TARA can automate repetitive tasks, freeing up employees to focus on more strategic work.2. Lower expenses: TARA can assist companies in lowering the price of recruiting and onboarding new staff members.3. Better customer service: TARA can answer questions from customers promptly and effectively and offer customer care around the clock.4. Reduced errors: TARA is able to perform tasks with a high degree of accuracy, reducing the risk of errors.5. Increased employee satisfaction: TARA can help improve employee satisfaction by freeing employees to focus on more meaningful and challenging work.TARA is a futuristic solution that promises to change how organisations run completely. TARA can assist companies in cutting expenses, increasing customer satisfaction, and increasing production and efficiency. Businesses struggling with a talent shortage might also benefit greatly from TARA.About SparxIT:SparxIT is a future-ready digital transformation and product development company with over a decade of domain-specific experience. SparxIT offers a wide range of services, including custom software development, web development, IT consulting, and managed IT services. SparxIT is dedicated to assisting companies in reaching their objectives by providing cutting-edge IT solutions.Additional Information:1. TARA is the first robo-employee deployed in a corporate setting in the world.2. TARA is expected to save SparxIT thousands of hours of work each year.3. TARA is part of a growing trend of companies using AI and ML to automate tasks.

