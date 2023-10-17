Belgian police kill Tunisian extremist, suspected for shooting football fans

(MENAFN) Belgian police shot and killed a suspected Tunisian extremist on Tuesday, believed to be responsible for the brazen shooting that claimed the lives of two Swedish football fans on a Brussels street before escaping into the night. A manhunt ensued in the Belgian capital, and Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden delivered the news that the individual had been located. She also confirmed the recovery of the weapon believed to have been used in the shooting. However, the federal prosecutor's office urged caution, stating that there were strong presumptions but not certainties that the shot individual was indeed the shooter. The police confrontation occurred in the Schaerbeek neighborhood, where the attack had transpired.



Amateur videos shared on social media captured the horrifying attack that unfolded on Monday. In the footage, a man wearing an orange fluorescent vest arrived on a scooter, brandishing a large weapon, and opened fire on pedestrians before pursuing them into a building to continue the assault.



Prime Minister Alexander De Croo expressed his condolences to the victims' families and conveyed his sympathies to the Swedish prime minister. Security measures were heightened across Brussels, particularly in areas linked to the Swedish community in the city. The Belgium-Sweden football match at the national stadium was suspended at halftime, with 35,000 fans inside the stadium as a precaution while the attacker remained at large. Prosecutor Eric Van Duyse mentioned that "security measures were urgently taken to protect the Swedish supporters" in the stadium. Eventually, the fans were allowed to leave the stadium after an extended period of uncertainty.



The assailant, identified as a Tunisian man living illegally in Belgium, reportedly employed a military weapon to carry out the attack, leading to the tragic deaths of two Swedish football fans and severe injuries to a third individual. The incident has been described as an act of "extreme brutality" by Prime Minister De Croo.

