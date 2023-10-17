US senator warns Iran to get outcasted form ‘oil business’

(MENAFN) United States Senator Lindsey Graham has cautioned Iran that the American army could aim at its oil division in reply to any developments in the Middle East. The legislator stated he would place forward a solution to this impact, quoting worries that the Tehran-backed Hezbollah could join the conflict amid Israel as well as Hamas.



Showing up at a news agency`s ‘Meet the Press’ on Sunday, Graham depicted Hezbollah as a “proxy of Iran” and stated that a “massive attack on Israel” by the Lebanon-positioned army team would inflict an “existential” hazard to the Jewish district.



The Republican foreign rule hawk cautioned that he could present a solution in the Senate “to allow military action by the United States in conjunction with Israel to knock Iran out of the oil business.”



“Iran, if you escalate this war, we’re coming for you,” Graham decided. Showing up at a televised news agency on Sunday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned that “it is highly probable that many other fronts will be opened” unless Israel halts attacking Gaza. He also advised Muslim countries to back the Palestinian case, repeating previous calls by Iranian Leader Ebrahim Raisi as well as Supreme President Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.



On Saturday, Amir-Abdollahian implied that Hezbollah could attack northern Israel, producing a “huge earthquake.” Based on the two diplomatic sources quoted by Axios, Iran is going to reply if Israel goes ahead with a land counterattack in Gaza.



