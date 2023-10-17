Far-right Israeli mob targets Israeli journalist for standing with Palestinians

(MENAFN) Following his public expressions of solidarity with Palestinians enduring the intense bombardment in Gaza, a well-known ultra-Orthodox Israeli journalist found himself under threat and subsequently went into hiding after a violent attack on his residence by a far-right Israeli mob.



The attack, which occurred on a Saturday night, involved a group of far-right Israelis who surrounded the home of Israel Frey. They fired flares into the night sky and issued menacing death threats.



Israel Frey, known for his contributions to both Israeli and Arab media outlets, had been openly critical of Israeli policies in the Gaza Strip. His critiques were especially poignant during a period in which airstrikes claimed the lives of over 2,750 Palestinians in just 10 days.



Furthermore, Frey demonstrated his support by reciting the Kaddish, a Jewish mourners' prayer, in memory of the women and children of Gaza. This moving act was shared via a video on social media.



According to accounts in the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, the journalist was physically assaulted during the late hours of that fateful Saturday night at his residence in Tel Aviv. The attackers, as identified by Frey, were ultra-Orthodox followers of the far-right Rabbi Meir Kahane, the founder of the ultranationalist group Kahane Chai.



These individuals accused Frey of treason. It was only after a few hours of intense tension and danger that Frey and his family were evacuated to safety by the police.



During the evacuation process, an even more distressing incident occurred as Frey alleged that a police officer deliberately spat on him and wrongfully accused him of supporting Hamas. This episode stands as a stark reminder of the complexities and tensions surrounding discussions and actions related to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

MENAFN17102023000045015839ID1107254599