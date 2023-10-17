Global Tofacitinib Market Research Report 2023

The tofacitinib market research report offers comprehensive insights into the tofacitinib market, encompassing global market size, regional shares, key competitors with their respective tofacitinib market shares, detailed market segments, emerging market trends, and potential opportunities for businesses within the tofacitinib industry.

The anticipated increase in the prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is poised to be a driving force behind the tofacitinib market's growth in the foreseeable future. Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune condition characterized by inflammation affecting various joints, internal organs, as well as extremities. Tofacitinib medications exert their effect by inhibiting Janus kinase enzymes, thereby preventing the inflammatory processes responsible for the symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis.

For example, data from the National Arthritis Data Workgroup, a consortium of experts in epidemiology based in the United States, revealed that over 52.5 million American adults, constituting more than 22% of the population, had received diagnoses of arthritis or another type of rheumatic disease by February 2022. The number of adults aged 18 and above diagnosed with arthritis is projected to reach 67 million by 2030. Consequently, the increasing prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis is serving as a catalyst for the expansion of the tofacitinib market.

One notable trend in the tofacitinib market is the emphasis on product innovation. Major companies operating in this sector are dedicated to developing cutting-edge products to maintain their competitive positions. For instance, in December 2021, Pfizer Inc., a prominent U.S.-based pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporation, announced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for tofacitinib-based medications, namely XELJANZ and XELJANZ XR.

XELJANZ holds the distinction of being the first and sole Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor authorized in the United States for treating five immuno-inflammatory diseases. The FDA approval for the treatment of Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS) was based on the results of a Phase 3 multicenter, randomized, double-masked, placebo-controlled study involving 269 adult patients with active AS, which demonstrated the safety and efficacy of tofacitinib at a 5 mg twice-daily dosage.

In another strategic move, Pfizer Inc. completed the acquisition of Arena Pharmaceuticals for $6.7 billion in March 2022. This acquisition broadened Pfizer's portfolio by adding potential drugs for gastroenterology, dermatology, and cardiology, in addition to a potential successor to the inflammatory disorder drug Xeljanz (tofacitinib). Arena Pharmaceuticals is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company specializing in small-molecule medications under development for potential clinical use across various therapeutic domains.

North America was the largest region in the tofacitinib market in 2022. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in tofacitinib report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

The countries covered in the tofacitinib market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Key Attributes: