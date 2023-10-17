Brown Hydrogen Market Expected To Reach $48.9 Billion By 2030 | Registering A CAGR Of 4.7%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Brown Hydrogen Market by Technology (Coal Gasification with Carbon Capture Storage and Coal Gasification without Carbon Capture Storage), and End-Use Industry (Refining, Chemicals, Iron and Steel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030.

The brown hydrogen market was valued at $30.4 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $48.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Brown hydrogen is produced through gasification. It is a well-established process that converts coal into hydrogen and carbon dioxide. In the coal gasification process, coal is heated at elevated temperatures to produce syngas. Syngas are rich in hydrogen, carbon monoxide, and CO2. More hydrogen can be produced using the water gas shift reaction. The carbon dioxide can be separated using relatively mature physical absorption technologies.

Factors that drive the brown hydrogen market growth are availability and lower prices of raw materials i.e., coal, and less production cost as compared to green hydrogen. However, the factors that hinder the market growth are the high carbon footprint of the coal gasification process and the rising traction of green hydrogen. On the contrary, the rising investment and demand for hydrogen produced from coal gasification with carbon capture storage technology is expected to offer lucrative market opportunities during the forecast period.

On the basis of technology, the coal gasification with carbon capture and storage segment is expected to witness growth at a considerable growth rate. It is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 11.7% in terms of volume during the forecast period. This is attributed to numerous factors such as ease in availability of raw materials, cheap production, cheap raw materials, and others.

Based on the end-use industry, the chemical segment garnered a 47.8% share in 2020 in terms of volume. This is attributed to increased demand from chemical industries in China, Germany, India, and others.

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% in terms of volume during the forecast period. This is attributed to an increase in demand for brown hydrogen from Australia, India, and others. Furthermore, as per India's hydrogen strategy, there is expected to be an increase in investment by India in coal gasification.

Competitive Analysis:

The Brown Hydrogen industry's key market players adopt various strategies such as product launches, product development, collaboration, partnership, and agreements to influence the market. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, market size and share analysis, operational results, and market positioning.

Some of the major key players in the global Brown Hydrogen market include,

SINOPEC GROUP

Air Products Inc.

Sasol

Air Liquide

Iwatani Corporation

Electric Power Development Co., Ltd. (J-Power)

The brown hydrogen market is segmented on the basis of technology, end-use industry, and region. Depending on technology, the brown hydrogen market is categorized into coal gasification with carbon capture storage and coal gasification without carbon capture storage. End-use industry of brown hydrogen studied in the market includes refining, chemicals, iron and steel, and others. Region-wise, the brown hydrogen market share is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key findings of the study:

- The report outlines the current brown hydrogen market trends and future scenario of the market from 2021 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

- The brown hydrogen market size is provided in terms of volume and revenue.

- On the basis of the end-use industry, the refining; segment gained a 44.3% share in 2020 in terms of volume.

- On the basis of region, the North America region garnered a market share of 6.5% in 2020 in terms of volume.

- Based on the end-use industry, the iron and steel segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% in terms of volume.

- On the basis of technology, coal gasification with carbon capture storage is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% in terms of volume.

