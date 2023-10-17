Banana empire fortune heir triumphs in Ecuador`s election rally

(MENAFN) Banana wealth heir Daniel Noboa gained the second phase of Ecuador's leadership election on Sunday, national representatives stated. The elections happened among unparalleled ferocity, which had taken the souls of two politicians, together with one nominee.



Noboa, 35, is going to become the youngest leader in the nation`s history. With nearly 96 percent of the votes totaled, he has gotten 52.2 percent, based on a representative election score. Inspiring him for triumph was Luisa González, a left-wing attorney as well as associate of banished previous leader Rafael Correa who harvested 47.8 percent.



“I believe that the trend is irreversible, and today, we begin to build a new Ecuador,” Noboa stated at his polling place, where he elected dresses in a bulletproof gear.



Noboa is going to guide Ecuador throughout a time span of unusual violence. The first phase happened in August subject to a condition of emergency, which was presented following the killing of one of the nominees, Fernando Villavicencio.



A team of unidentified assailants took a shot at Villavicencio three times in the head following an election race. A regional politician, Pedro Briones, the president of the left-wing “Civil Revolution” group, was shot as well as murdered on August 15 close to his house.



The flow in violence has been linked with the cocaine business, as Mexican, Colombian as well as Balkan mobs have taken Ecuador as a home and presently work with the help form regional criminal mobs.



