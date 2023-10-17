Worries surrounding Biden`s wellbeing in Israel

(MENAFN) United States Leader Joe Biden wishes to receive an invitation from Israeli Premier Benjamin Netanyahu to take a trip to the nation in a sign of care, a news agency has stated. But the White House representatives are worried for the United States leader`s wellbeing there, two administration sources in Washington informed the source.



The offer was allegedly prolonged throughout a phone call on Saturday. Such a visit– throughout Israel's weaponized war with Hamas armies– could become one of the climaxes of the Biden presidency, parallel to his unexpected trip to Kiev in February, the source stated on Sunday.



Before the Ukraine visit, the United States had “communicated to Russia to not interfere” with Biden’s travel tactics. And while deafening sirens greeted the United States president in Kiev, when he encountered Leader Vladimir Zelensky, Western journalists were sure that there was no sign of a Russian rocket assault at the time.



“Hamas, a group the United States has designated a terrorist organization, would be more likely to take a provocative strike at a traveling president,” the newspaper stated, quoting the view of an unidentified United States representative.



Many United States legislators who took a trip to Israel the previous week had to take cover in an explosive`s safehouse when an air attack siren went off.



The Biden management promised its complete backing to Israel following Hamas`s launching to a sudden intrusion from Gaza previously this month.



