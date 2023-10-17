Saudi Arabia to transform housing sector in Q1 of 2024

(MENAFN) Saudi Arabia's Real Estate General Authority is poised to revolutionize the housing sector by introducing its inaugural facility management regulation in the first quarter of 2024, as announced by its CEO. This groundbreaking regulation is anticipated to enhance the trustworthiness of the industry and make it more appealing to investors, particularly in the oversight of real estate facilities. The move underscores the authority's dedication to standardizing and overseeing facility management operations, with the Saudi Press Agency conveying the news.



CEO Abdullah Al-Hammad made this significant announcement during his address at the Middle East Facility Management Association Confex 2023, which took place in Riyadh from October 15 to 16. The event, held under the theme "Facility Management in the Digital Age - Towards Adopting a Smart Future," brought together experts in the field to discuss the latest developments.



During his address, Al-Hammad highlighted the immense importance of the real estate sector as a cornerstone of the Saudi economy. He emphasized the unwavering support it receives from the leadership of the Kingdom. Recent efforts in the sector have focused on strengthening governance and promoting development. As of the second quarter of 2023, real estate's contribution to the national gross domestic product was recorded at 6.1 percent, with a significant 12.7 percent share in non-oil activities.



Al-Hammad also provided insights into the real estate mediation system, which has been in implementation for three months. He described this system as one of the most prominent potential drivers for developing the real estate sector. It aims to enhance governance, digitize processes, and better serve the sector's beneficiaries.

