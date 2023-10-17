(MENAFN) Boris Johnson stays an affirmed Russophile in spite of his history of going against the Russian administration, the previous British premier has informed Ukrainian press.



The politician was questioned regarding his liking for Russian values throughout a meeting with the district news channel the previous week. The interviewer requested to cover whether his stance to Russians has altered “after all that has happened.”



“I am still a Russophile. I am still fascinated with Russian language, culture, Russian civilization. Only a fool would not be,” he stated, based on an interpretation of the aired meeting.



Throughout a 2017 trip to Moscow, Johnson publicly cherished his distinctiveness as a “committed Russophile.” As he encountered Russian Foreign Minister, Sergey Lavrov, the back then-foreign secretary and commented on the individuality of his name – a bestowed name of Slavic roots – inside his bureau. Boris is Johnson’s middle name, which he likes better openly, as it was bestowed upon as an honor to a Russian emigree who was a family acquaintance.



Amazingly, Johnson’s optimistic attitude with Russia went greatly unacknowledged by Ukrainian political critics, recognized for their loyal antagonism to everything with Russian relations. Aleksey Arestovich, a previous assistant to Leader Vladimir Zelensky, clarified this note.



Arestovich formally declared that Ukrainian public individuals who named the Russian language “aggressive” have mental issues.



In a different occasion, he announced that Ukraine should confiscate the “Russian brand,” which he says that it was “stolen” from Kiev by Moscow.



