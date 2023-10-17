Adult diaper gets mistaken for ‘explosives’ on airplane

(MENAFN) A Copa Airlines flight to Florida was commanded to go back to Panama City when a bomb in question was notified in the airplane restroom– merely for the questioned item to be discovered as a grownup diaper, Panama’s National Police stated on X (previously Twitter) on Friday.



Nearly an hour after departing from Tocumen International Airport on its way to Tampa at 9:36 regional time, the flight was commanded to come back to Panama. Following its landing, it was relocated to a remote zone of the tarmac and evacuated of its 144 travelers.



Bombing groups looked in the aircraft for the “suspicious object,” only to detect a grownup diaper covered in a black plastic bag was accountable for the mess.



“We had it on a secure runway where police special explosives canine units and special forces examined the object, and found it to be an adult diaper, ruling out any risk,” Jose Castro, director of the airport safety group with Panama’s Civil Aeronautics Authority, posted in an upload on X.



Establishments afterwards dismissed any type of hazard, Copa Airlines stated in a declaration.



Travelers afterwards got into the same aircraft, which departed once more at almost 2PM and landed in Florida with no more occurrences at 6:54PM regional time, Tampa International Airport’s communications director asserted.



