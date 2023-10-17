Jordan's Innovative Economic Strategies Pave Way For Promising Future

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) -- Jordan has developed new economic foundations to facilitate the country's progress toward growth and employment through a cross-government economic modernization vision that will pave the way toward a prosperous future.The Kingdom recently underwent an economic reform workshop that affected all aspects of the country's economy. This occurred as the country entered its second centenary, along with other political and administrative changes.This reform program has the full support of His Majesty King Abdullah II. In a message to the Jordanians on his 60th birthday, His Majesty outlined the key features of the country's future, emphasizing the importance of strengthening security and stability while continuing to build towards broader horizons of excellence, achievement, and creativity. The vision is to create a bright future that benefits all Jordanians.In the past few years, Jordan has faced many difficulties, starting with a health pandemic, followed by a war between Russia and Ukraine, and a disruption in supply chains. Despite these challenges, the country has decided to take matters into its own hands by implementing an economic reform program aimed at jump starting economic activity, reducing unemployment rates, and attracting new added-value investments.Jordan is currently focused on developing and implementing procedures related to economic affairs. The country is shifting towards digitization of government services, which will enhance the communication and cooperation between various ministries and institutions. Additionally, there is a strong effort to communicate more effectively with business owners and investors, to attract them towards the numerous opportunities available in the Kingdom.The Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) was launched last year to build a sustainable national economy over the next decade. The goals include achieving high growth rates, attracting investments in promising sectors, generating job opportunities for youth, and increasing exports.To achieve the EMV's goals, it is essential to attract investments and financing worth JD41 billion through local and foreign direct investments, as well as partnerships between the public and private sectors. The required investment rate is JD3.5 billion per year for the period of 2022-2033.These investments are split into JD30.3 billion for public-private partnerships (73%) and JD11.1 billion for government investment (27%).