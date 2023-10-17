Jordan, Egypt Foster Economic Policy Collaboration With New Mou

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 17 (Petra) -- The Cabinet has made a significant announcement, disclosed in the latest edition of the official gazette on Monday. The decision endorsed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Jordan and Egypt, with a primary emphasis on fostering cooperation in economic and development policy formulation, as well as the valuable exchange of planning expertise.The MoU reflects the commitment of both countries to enhance and share their collective expertise. It emphasizes the importance of coordination and the development of bilateral relations in the realm of technical cooperation between planning institutions in both nations.This encompasses the development of policies in the economic and development sectors, along with the mutual exchange of expertise, training, and capacity building to improve the skills of professionals and cater to the interests of the two countries.Under the agreement, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation and the Egyptian Ministry of Planning and Economic Development have committed to collaborative efforts in multiple domains, including drawing up economic and development policies, as well as the exchange of expertise in strategic, central, sectoral, and regional planning.The scope of cooperation also extends to areas such as budgeting programs, performance monitoring systems, enhancing the efficiency of public investments, establishing national monitoring mechanisms, conducting surveys, utilizing economic modeling and quantitative analysis, facilitating capacity-building initiatives, and providing diverse training programs in planning, strategic planning, governance, sustainable development, and competitiveness.Additionally, the deal seeks to facilitate the exchange of visits, experiences, information, research, and planning studies between Jordan and Egypt. It aims to leverage the expertise gained from economic and regional planning in both countries, enabling the sharing of proposals and recommendations that contribute to the growth and development of planning institutions in both nations.