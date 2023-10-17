Daftra Announces Participation In GITEX Global 2023 At The Dubai World Trade Center

(MENAFN- African Press Organization)



Daftra, one of the leading cloud-based ERP system providers in Egypt and the GCC, proudly announces its participation in GITEX Global 2023 ( ), the world's largest tech show. The event is scheduled to take place from October 16 to 20 at the Dubai World Trade Center, where Daftra will showcase its cutting-edge cloud-based ERP system, and engage with industry leaders, potential customers and partners, and tech enthusiasts from around the world.

Daftra launched in 2017 as an ERP System providing SMEs with fully integrated management modules, enabling them to seamlessly track, control and grow their businesses. The software supplements their operations, through a wide product offering including sales management software, inventory management software, accounting software, operations management software, customer relationship management software and human resources management software.

Since launch, Daftra has enabled over 50,000 business owners to seamlessly manage their operations and has successfully acquired over 25,000 businesses in KSA only, leading across a diverse range of sectors such as e-commerce & retail, business services, logistics & supply chain, healthcare and more.

Accordingly, Daftra is excited to be an active participant in GITEX Global 2023, and to engage with a diverse spectrum of technology pioneers, innovators, and thought leaders. These interactions will provide invaluable networking opportunities, enabling Daftra to demonstrate its powerful, fully integrated business management solutions and modules, exchange ideas, build meaningful relationships, and explore potential collaborations.

Speaking about the event, Mohamed Azzam, Founder and CEO at Daftra, said:

"We are thrilled to be a part of GITEX Global 2023, an event that symbolises innovation and technological excellence. At Daftra, we are dedicated to transforming how businesses manage their operations, ensuring efficiency, security, and seamless collaboration. We look forward to engaging with industry experts, sharing our expertise and learning from the incredible expertise present at GITEX."

Visit Daftra at GITEX Global 2023:

Daftra invites all attendees, technology enthusiasts, and business leaders to visit its booth in hall 7, at the Dubai World Trade Center during GITEX Global 2023.



