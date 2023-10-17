Ms Gayatri Panda Awarded With Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam International Award 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) October 2023 - In a momentous ceremony held on October 15,Gayatri Panda, a business innovator and global tech talent specialist, was honoured with the prestigious Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Award 2023. The award was presented for her outstanding contribution to the Indian Tech and Entrepreneur community.



APJ Abdul Kalam Foundation is a non-governmental organisation established in 2016. The foundation aims to empower individuals and communities and help them achieve their full potential with the belief that education and skill development are the keys to unlocking the potential of the backward community and enabling them to become self-sufficient and contribute positively to society.



The APJ Abdul Kalam Award, named in honour of Dr APJ. Abdul Kalam, is intended to inspire and recognize the outstanding achievements and contributions of young individuals in various fields. Dr APJ. Abdul Kalam was the 11th President of India and a renowned scientist who had a deep commitment to nurturing and promoting talent among India\'s youth purpose of the award is to carry forward his legacy and inspire youngsters to pursue excellence in their disciplines, be it science, technology, education, social work, or any other area. It honours and commemorates their extraordinary achievements and services. It is important to recognise the constructive impact that these young achievers have both inside and outside of their communities, in addition to their own accomplishments. The award recognises the value of their work in improving the lives of others.



Expressing her gratitude Ms Gayatri says \"I am deeply grateful for this award. It is not just an honour; it is a reminder of the power of teamwork and dedication. With heartfelt gratitude, I humbly embrace this award, not as an achievement of my own, but as a recognition of the unwavering support and guidance I have received from my mentors, colleagues, and loved ones. This award symbolises the beauty of shared success and the strength of a united effort.\"



Receiving the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam International Award serves as a testament to Ms Gayatri\'s dedication towards her technologists. It reaffirms her commitment to excellence and her determination to contribute to the growth of the tech community.

Company :-Milestone Group

User :- Priya Singh

Email :

Mobile:- +91-8412952103