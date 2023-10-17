Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 17 October 2023
Hargreave Hale AIM VCT PLC
(“the“Company”)
Notifications of transaction by Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation. The Notification of Dealing Form is below.
| 1
| Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities (“PDMR”) / person closely associated (“PCA”)
| a)
| Name
| Oliver Bedford
| 2
| Reason for the notification
| a)
| Position/status
| PDMR
Non-Executive Director
| b)
| Initial notification /Amendment
| Initial notification
| 3
| Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a)
| Name
| Hargreave Hale AIM VCT Plc
| b)
| LEI
| 213800LRYA19A69SIT31
| 4
| Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
| a)
| Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: GB00B02WHS05
| b)
| Nature of the transaction
| Allotment of Ordinary Shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
| Price(s)
| Volume(s)
| £0
| 54,475
| d)
| Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
54,475 Ordinary Shares in aggregate
(includes shares issued as part of the early bird offer)
£25,000.00
| e)
| Date of the transaction
| 16 October 2023
| f)
| Place of the transaction
| London Stock Exchange
END
