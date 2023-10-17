(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Cryptology is Set for the European Blockchain Convention and the Launch of Their Exciting Staking Product

Cryptology, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its participation and gold sponsorship of the prestigious European Blockchain Convention.

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, October 17, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Cryptology , a leading cryptocurrency exchange, is proud to announce its participation and gold sponsorship of the prestigious European Blockchain Convention, set to take place in Barcelona on the 25th and 26th October 2023. They have a lot to bring to the table at this year's event, with the introduction of new products and services perfect for any crypto fan.Cryptology partners with European Blockchain ConventionThe European Blockchain Convention features insightful discussions, networking opportunities, and product launches. Cryptology's own CTO and CMO are delivering a presentation and participating in one of the panel discussions regarding blockchain industry advancements.EBC is known for gathering innovators, thought leaders, and crypto enthusiasts. It is the ideal event for Cryptology to showcase its commitment to developing the world of digital assets. And their much-anticipated staking product is set to be unveiled, promising a new era of rewards and opportunities.Cryptology's new staking product and giveawayCryptology's new staking product is poised to revolutionize users' engagement with cryptocurrencies. This feature, set to launch on 20 October, will allow users to earn passive income by staking their digital assets within the platform.With a focus on user-centric solutions, Cryptology aims to empower its community with more control and earning potential in crypto. Their platform, ranked number 4 in the world for cybersecurity by CER, makes staking a safe and seamless experience.Cryptology is proud to have competitive APR returns on top Proof of Stake tokens, including ETH, SOL, DOT and KSM.To celebrate, Cryptology is hosting a social media giveaway offering five free tickets to this year's European Blockchain Conference, as part of a 4,000 USDT total prize pool.About CryptologyCryptologyCryptology has been in the crypto space since 2017, achieving a number of awards from highly respected organizations including a 10/10 cybersecurity rating by CER (Crypto Exchange Ranking), 7/10 by CoinGecko and has accrued hundreds of 5-star reviews from their customers on TrustPilot. The scope of Cryptology's products caters for both newbies and pros, with the upcoming CryptologyGo mobile app promising to do the same.

Kerel Verwaerde

Cryptology

+357 97 521651

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other