ICRC Office In Azerbaijan's Khankendi Never Been Tied To Armenia - Official

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The office of the
International Committee of the Red Cross in Khankendi has never
been tied to Armenia, the Head of the Public Relations Department
of the Baku Office of the International Committee of the Red Cross
(ICRC) Ilaha Huseynova said, Trend reports.
Huseynova revealed that the office continues to function
today.
“The office in Khankendi has never been and will never be
subordinate to Armenia. The annual reports of the ICRC always
indicated Karabakh as the territory of Azerbaijan,” she added.
The ICRC is holding an information session for journalists.
