Armenians Who Committed Grim Terrorist Attack On Azerbaijan's Meshali Village Revealed

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. The identities of
the Armenians who, together with Vagif Khachatryan (currently on
trial), killed 25, wounded 14, and evicted 358 Azerbaijanis from
their legal place of residence in Azerbaijan's Meshali village,
Khojaly district, in December 1991, have been revealed, Trend reports.
These persons who were residents of the village of Badara in the
Khojaly district include Ernest Sarkisyan, Armais Sarkisyan, Benik
Gasparian, Khoren Abramyan, Armen Avanesyan, Vova Sarkisyan, Gariy
Khachaturyan, Nikolay Khachaturyan, Armen Abramyan, Eduard
Abramyan, Zina Abramyan, Vakhid Abramyan, Karen Oganyan, Naorik
Oganyan, Gurgen Gasparian, Valeriy Gasparian, Albert Davidyan,
Samvel Saakyan, Asatur Osipyan, Karl Khachatryan, Eduard Israelyan,
Artur Avakyan, Surik Sarkisyan, Verdi Allahverdiyan, Vilen
Verdiyan, and other persons whose identities are unknown to the
investigation.
These persons were involved in the activities of a criminal
organization that consisted of armed military formations not
provided for by the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
These formations were created by Armenian nationalists who resided
in the Karabakh economic region and people who arrived from
Armenia.
In pursuit of these criminal activities, Vagif Khachatryan,
along with the aforementioned members of illegal armed military
formations, actively engaged in inciting national hatred and
hostility between the Azerbaijani and Armenian peoples, humiliation
of the national dignity of Azerbaijanis, restriction of their
rights based on their national identity, and carrying out actions
aimed at asserting Armenian dominance.
Starting from the summer of 1988, Azerbaijanis who went from
Meshali village to cities like Aghdam and Khankendi were
systematically subjected to attacks, beatings, insults with
indecent language, death threats, destruction of their property,
and other actions aimed at their physical destruction by the
aforementioned illegal military formations.
Armenian citizen Vagif Khachatryan, who is on the international
wanted list in connection with the Meshali genocide, was detained
at the Lachin border checkpoint in July this year.
In connection with the emergence of sufficient grounded
suspicions, a decision was made to bring Khachatryan as an accused
under Articles 103 (genocide) and 107 (deportation or forced
resettlement of the population) of the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan.
A measure of restraint in the form of detention was chosen
against him.
