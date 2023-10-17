Azerbaijani Parliament To Congratulate President Ilham Aliyev, First VP Mehriban Aliyeva

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) will send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of October 18, the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's State Independence, Trend reports.

The proposal was made by Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova at the parliamentary session held today.

Deputies welcomed the proposal with applause.