Azerbaijani Parliament To Congratulate President Ilham Aliyev, First VP Mehriban Aliyeva


10/17/2023 5:14:56 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) will send a congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva on the occasion of October 18, the Day of Restoration of Azerbaijan's State Independence, Trend reports.

The proposal was made by Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova at the parliamentary session held today.

Deputies welcomed the proposal with applause.

MENAFN17102023000187011040ID1107254463

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search