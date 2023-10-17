Azerbaijan To Build Central Park In Liberated Fuzuli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. A central park
will be laid out in Azerbaijan's liberated from Armenian occupation
Fuzuli by order of the Karabakh Revival Foundation, Head of the
fundraising and communications department of the Karabakh Revival
Foundation Parvin Baghirova said, Trend reports.
She spoke at a press conference dedicated to Caspian
Construction Week.
"It is planned to create infrastructure for sports and
children's playgrounds in the park. A master plan for the park is
also being developed," she noted.
Caspian Construction Week is organized by Caspian Event
Organizers and Iteca Caspian and combines the 3rd Azerbaijan
International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction, and
Development of Karabakh" (Rebuild Karabakh), the 28th Azerbaijan
International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild), the 15th
Anniversary International Exhibition "Heating, Ventilation, Air
Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools"
(Aquatherm Baku), and the 11th Caspian International Exhibition
"Road Infrastructure and Public Transportation".
