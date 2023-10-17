Azerbaijan To Build Central Park In Liberated Fuzuli

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 17. A central park will be laid out in Azerbaijan's liberated from Armenian occupation Fuzuli by order of the Karabakh Revival Foundation, Head of the fundraising and communications department of the Karabakh Revival Foundation Parvin Baghirova said, Trend reports.

She spoke at a press conference dedicated to Caspian Construction Week.

"It is planned to create infrastructure for sports and children's playgrounds in the park. A master plan for the park is also being developed," she noted.

Caspian Construction Week is organized by Caspian Event Organizers and Iteca Caspian and combines the 3rd Azerbaijan International Exhibition "Restoration, Reconstruction, and Development of Karabakh" (Rebuild Karabakh), the 28th Azerbaijan International "Construction" Exhibition (BakuBuild), the 15th Anniversary International Exhibition "Heating, Ventilation, Air Conditioning, Water Supply, Plumbing, and Swimming Pools" (Aquatherm Baku), and the 11th Caspian International Exhibition "Road Infrastructure and Public Transportation".