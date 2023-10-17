Wreckage Of Downed Drones Crashes Near Yacht Club In Odesa, Damage Caused

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Odesa, the wreckage of downed Russian attack drones fell near the yacht club, causing damage.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

According to him, the Air Defense Forces destroyed six Russian attack drones in the Odesa region at night.

In Odesa, the wreckage of downed Shahed drones fell near a yacht club. Private property was damaged: a sailing school, a hangar and several civilian boats.

No one was killed or injured, Kiper said.

As reported, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine again last night, using an Kh-59 guided missile, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles and six Shahed-136/131 UAVs. The Ukrainian Defense Forces destroyed the Kh-59 missile and all six attack drones.