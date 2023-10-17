Russian Armed Aggression Affects Over 1,644 Children In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A total of 508 children have been killed and over 1,136 injured in Ukraine since the Russian invasion started.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As of October 17, 2023, according to the data from juvenile prosecutors, a total of 508 children were killed and over 1,136 received injuries of various severity levels,” the report states.

These data are not final, as they are being investigated within the areas of hostilities, temporarily occupied and liberated areas.

Currently, most casualties were recorded in the Donetsk region (492), Kharkiv region (303), Kyiv region (129), Kherson region (128), Zaporizhzhia region (99), Mykolaiv region (97), Dnipropetrovsk region (96), Chernihiv region (72), and Luhansk region (67).

On October 16, 2023, a 10-year-old boy was injured in Russia's shelling of the Poltava region's Myrhorod.