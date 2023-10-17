Naftogaz Strengthens Protection Of Its Facilities Against Russian Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group is strengthening the physical protection of its infrastructure objects against Russian attacks.

The relevant statement was made by Naftogaz Board Chairman and CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov during a nationwide telethon , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“Naftogaz has prepared its infrastructure in terms of both basic protection and complex protection means. We must be ready for different scenarios, and thus, we are primarily focusing on the physical protection of our objects,” Chernyshov told.

In his words, Naftogaz Group will continue strengthening its gas infrastructure facilities in October-November.

Additionally, Naftogaz Group is working together with the National Guard of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine to protect its objects against Russian attacks.

A reminder that, in September 2023, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine endorsed a three-year National Plan for the Protection and Ensuring the Security and Stability of Critical Infrastructure.