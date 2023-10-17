Ukraine's State Budget General Fund Expenditures Reach About UAH 2.12T Finance Ministry

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The amount of Ukraine's state budget general fund expenditures has reached about UAH 2.119 trillion over nine months of 2023.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In January-September 2023, the total state budget general fund expenditures came to UAH 2,118.6 billion. In September 2023, the expenditures reached UAH 230 billion,” the report states.

According to the data from the Ukrainian State Treasury Service, most expenditures were directed to salary payments – UAH 880.5 billion (UAH 111.5 billion in September 2023); payments for the use of goods and services – UAH 511.8 billion (UAH 47 billion in September 2023); social security – UAH 386.4 billion (UAH 39.9 billion in September 2023); public debt service payments – UAH 172.2 billion (UAH 12.5 billion in September 2023); local budget transfers – UAH 112.4 billion (UAH 12.1 billion in September 2023).

A reminder that, in January-August 2023, Ukraine's state budget general fund expenditures came to about UAH 1.889 trillion.